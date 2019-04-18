Argentine professional footballer and Barcelona star, Lionel Messi leads the top scorer with 10 goals and 3 assists in the on-going 2018/2019 league.

In the top five are Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Dusan Tadic, Ajax, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Malian and FC Porto star, Moussa Marega.

Here are the African players shining at the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions league scoring table:

1. Moussa Marega

Club: FC Porto

Goals: 6

Assists: 2

2. Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Goals: 4

Assists: 2

3. Sadio Mane