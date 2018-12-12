Pulse.ng logo
10 most searched sports stars in Nigeria in 2018 by Google Trends

The list includes football-related searches more than any other sports as well as a few controversies during the course of the year.

  • Published:
Didier Drogba

(Sky Sports)

Google has just released its list of the 10 most searched sports personalities of 2018 as part of its annual "Year in Search" series today the 12th of December.

The list had football-related searches more than any other sport and majorly involved players who were involved in transfers as well as a few controversies during the course of the year.

Read on to see the most searched sports personalities of the year in Nigeria, according to Google:

10. Alexis Sanchez

play (Sky Sports)

 

The Chilean forward was involved in a controversial transfer from Arsenal to bitter rivals Manchester United amidst lots of pomp and pageantry. However, his performances since he joined the Red Devils have been more MISS than HIT.

9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

play (Sky Sports)

 

 Gabonese striker joined Arsenal on the January transfer deadline day and has been a revelation for the Gunners ever since.

8. Philippe Coutinho

play (Sky Sports)

 

Brazilian magician Philippe Coutinho sacrificed Champions League football to sign for Barcelona from Liverpool during the January transfer window. The furore surrounding his transfer undoubtedly landed him on the list.

7. Emmanuel Eboue

play (Sky Sports)

 

After it was revealed last year that former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue had lost all of his fortunes to his ex-wife and was now a poor man, the Ivorian legend got reprieve this year as he was offered a coaching role by Turkish club Galatasaray

6. Fred

play (Sky Sports)

 

Brazilian midfielder Fred signed for Manchester United during the summer for a whooping 52 million pounds and has been largely underwhelming in a Mourinho-coached side that have been unimpressive. Most of the searches might have been from concerned fans wondering Fred’s superpowers to command his hefty transfer fee.

5. Anthony Joshua

play (Sky Sports)

 

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles by defeating Alexander Povetkin at London's Wembley Stadium on September 22nd.

4. Jorginho

play (Sky Sports)

 

Former Napoli midfielder Jorginho signed for Chelsea during the summer for a huge 57 million pounds transfer fee and has slotted right into the Blues’ midfield

3. Unai Emery

play (Sky Sports)

 

After interest in former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta was rescinded, the Gunners looked towards Spaniard Unai Emery to replace legendary manager Arsene Wenger. He has done really well with the Gunners ever since.

2. Willian

play (Sky Sports)

 

The Brazilian winger was a subject of a 60 million pounds bid from Barcelona during the summer but chose to stay with Chelsea instead.

1. Didier Drogba

The legendary Ivorian finally called time on an illustrious career that has seen him win numerous honours with mostly Chelsea and then other clubs like Galatasaray and Marseille. His retirement wasn’t confirmed initially and lots of Google searches had to be done to confirm the 40-year old’s retirement from the game.

