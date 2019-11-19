Kenyans youth have to skip through all manner of hurdles put in their way before they can dream of success.

This is according to the latest Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) nationwide survey on corruption in Kenya, released on Tuesday.

The report which interviewed a total of 5,942 households sampled from 47Counties to arrive at the findings.

In order to maintain its tag as a ‘peaceful and stable country in East Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Kenya has to create at least 900,000 jobs annually between now and 2025 to absorb the high number of youths joining the job market.

This is according to the latest World Bank report dubbed ‘Kenya Social Protection and Job Programmes Public Expenditure Review’, which shows the country's job creation has failed to keep pace with new job entrants.

The ten year World Bank survey projects unemployment rate in Kenya will rise to 10.5% this year before slowing to 10% in 2020.

Other surveys put the unemployment figure even higher and paint a grimer picture of a ‘ticking time bomb’ threatening to go kaboom any second.

Kenyans youth have to skip through all manner of hurdles put in their way before they can dream of success. (Kenyanpost)

There are a number of factors why Kenya is faced with such a bulging population out of work ranging from cutthroat competition over limited resources, outdated education system which trains students to pass exams but not think outside the box and seize opportunities around their environment to lack of capital and know how but the most prevalent corruption and bribes they must fork out before getting employed or starting a venture.

It is not uncommon to hear Kenyan youths nowadays complaining that it is not ‘what you know but who you know’ inorder to make it.

Kenyans youth have to skip through all manner of hurdles put in their way before they can dream of success.

EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

According to the latest Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) nationwide survey on corruption in Kenya, the average bribe Kenyans part with is Sh7,081.05 ($70.81) to access otherwise free government services..

The EACC report, which was conducted from 16th November to 19th December 2018, also discovered that while seeking employment Kenyan youths must part with an average of Ksh23,344.53 ($233.44) and even after that they are not guaranteed of the job..

The report which interviewed a total of 5,942 households sampled from 47Counties to arrive at the findings also revealed a host of other otherwise free government services which Kenyans are routinely demanded of bribes to enjoy them.

EACC’s CEO Twalib Mbarak during a past media briefing

Here’s a few government services which you must bribe your way to access them while in Kenya according to EACC corruption survey, 2018.

Obtaining a Tender - Ksh88,294.83 ($882.94)

Seeking Employment - Ksh23,344.53 ($233.44)

Seeking of Government Funds- Ksh22,283.56 ($222.83)

Solving Land Conflict - Ksh6,645.83 ($66.45)

Registration/Collection of Land Title Deeds - Ksh6,565.30 ($65.65)

Release of Impounded Goods - Ksh6,000.00 ($60)

Registration of Business - Ksh5,511.08 ($55.11)

Following Up On A Case/Seeking To Dismiss A Case - Ksh5,130.39 ($51.30)

Application For A Passport - Ksh4,626.81 ($46.26)

Bailing of Arrested Individuals - Ksh 4,447.35 ($44.47)

Power Connection/Bill payment - Ksh4,159.80 ($41.59)

Registering a Group - Ksh3,714.57 ($37.14)

Educational Services/ Administration - Ksh3,558.49 ($35.58)

Taking Driving Test - Ksh3,390.94 ($33.9)

Water Connection - Ksh3,067.49 ($30.67)

Reasons for paying bribes

Bundles of Kenyan notes (Twitter)

It was the only way - 50.00%

To hasten the process - 28.60%

To avoid problems with authority - 8.10%

To avoid paying full cost of service - 5.60%

To access service - 2.80%

Was expected - 4.60%

Other - 0.40%.