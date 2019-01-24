US and UK say the conduct of the upcoming elections in Nigeria is important not only for Nigeria but for the African continent.

US and UK vow to place travel ban on those planning to undermine Nigeria's democratic process.

Ahead of the 2019 elections in Nigeria, the United States government and its UK counterpart, on Thursday, called for a for free, fair and peaceful elections.

In a joint statement made available to Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa By Pulse, the government of both countries also issued a strong warning to those planning to frustrate and manipulate the forthcoming elections.

Elections in Nigeria is important for the African continent

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said the conduct of the upcoming elections in Nigeria is important not only for Nigeria but for the African continent.

“The United States government does not support any specific candidate or party in Nigeria’s upcoming elections. The United States supports the Nigerian democratic process itself.

“We and other democratic nations will be paying close attention to the actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences - including visa restrictions - for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process. Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations may also lead to restrictions on family members.”

UK to monitor social media accounts encouraging violence during the elections

Corroborating the US statement, the British High Commission in Abuja, said it will also monitor and “will, in particular, be looking out for any attempts to encourage or use violence to influence the elections, including on social media.”

“We would like to remind all Nigerians that where the UK is aware of such attempts, this may have consequences for individuals. These could include their eligibility to travel to the UK, their ability to access UK based funds or lead to prosecution under international law,” the statement reads

Both countries welcome the signing of peace pledges by Nigerian candidates and their commitment to a peaceful electoral process.