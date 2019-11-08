The carrier’s Bombardier aircraft is scheduled to touch down at Mombasa International Airport with 76 passengers on November 11 at 1pm.

It seems there’s no stopping Uganda Airlines, the less than two-months old airline is not slowing down any time soon.

The revived airline is set to make its maiden direct flight from Entebbe to Mombasa next week, a move authorities are banking on to help boost trade and tourism between Kenya and the neighbouring country.

“We expect to make first flight on Monday next week with 76 passengers on board. We are working with different stakeholders including the Kenya Tourism Board, hoteliers and travelling agents to ensure the airline rules the skies,” Uganda Airlines sales manager Kenya Lenny Malasi said.

The carrier’s Bombardier aircraft is scheduled to touch down at Mombasa International Airport with 76 passengers on November 11 at 1pm, making it the seventh destination since it resumed operations in August 27 this year.

After that, the airline is scheduled to fly to Mombasa three times a week on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline says the one-hour 50-minute trips will target tourists and Ugandan traders who depend on the port of Mombasa to do business since most of the country’s imports pass through the port.

Initially, promotional tickets will cost about Ksh31,500 ($315) one-way after which ticket prices will depend on demand.

Uganda Airlines, founded by the country's former dictator Idi Amin in 1976, was liquidated in 2001 during a push to privatise state firms.

The country is banking on its emerging oil industry - and the tourism sector - to generate international traffic to sustain the revitalised airline.