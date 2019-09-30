- Global Firepower has released its 2019 Military Strength Ranking.
- According to the Global Firepower's 2019 Military Strength Ranking, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ethiopia are the most powerful nations in military strength.
- The ranking uses over 50 factors to determine a given Nation's Power Index score.
Egypt has one of the largest militaries on the African continent with a growing local defense industry to boot, according to Global Firepower's 2019 Military Strength Ranking.
Global Firepower makes use of over 50 factors to determine a given Nation's Power Index score.
The ranking assesses the diversity of each country's weapons and pays particular attention to their available manpower, geography, logistical capacity, available natural resources.
Ethiopia slipped from the 3rd position in 2018 ranking to 5th while South Africa moved two places up from 5th and 3rd position on the 2019 list.
The top power index score is 0.0000, which, according to Global Firepower, is "realistically unattainable." The closer they are to this number, the more powerful their military is.
The 5 most powerful militaries in Africa are:
1. Egypt
- Power index 0.2283
- Total population 99,413,317
- Total military personnel 920,000
- Total Aircraft Strength 1,092 (ranked 9 of 137)
- Total helicopter strength 293
2. Algeria
- Power index 0.4551
- Total population 41, 657
- Total military personnel 280,000
- Total Aircraft strength 511 (ranked 22 of 137)
- Total helicopter strength 284
3. South Africa
- Power index 0.5405
- Total population 55,380,210
- Total military personnel 81,300
- Total Aircraft strength 206 (ranked 46 of 137)
- Total helicopter strength 92
4. Nigeria
- Power index 0.7007
- Total population 203,452,505
- Total military personnel 120,000
- Total Aircraft strength 131 (ranked 64 of 137)
- Total helicopter strength 46
5. Ethiopia
- Power index 0.7361
- Total population strength 108,386, 391
- Total military personnel 140,000
- Total aircraft strength 82 (ranked 75 of 137)
- Total helicopter strength 33.