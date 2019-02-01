Ahead of the 2019 presidential elections, Nigerians are eager to know their presidential candidates and are asking intimate questions via the popular search engine, Google.

Using Google Trends data, a representative sample of Google searches which rank terms and topics, and also provide indexed search interest, the platform provides a weekly highlight of what people are asking about top political candidates as the election draws nearer.

Here are some of the popular questions Nigerians are asking on Google about four main political contenders.