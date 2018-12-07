Pulse.ng logo
The Navy made incredible photos to show present-day Pearl Harbor compared with the day of the attack

The Navy remembered the "day of infamy" with a series of photo illustrations overlaying scenes from that horrifying day with present-day photos.

The Mahan-class destroyer USS Shaw explodes in the background after the attack on Pearl Harbor. play

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)

On December 7, 1941, the US naval fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, suffered a devastating attack from the air and sea.

The Japanese assault began around 8 a.m., resulting in the deaths of 2,403 Americans, numerous injuries, and the sinking of four battleships and damage to many more.

Surprised US service members who normally would have slept in on that Sunday morning or enjoyed some recreation found themselves fighting for their lives.

In 2013, the US Navy remembered the "day of infamy" with a series of photo illustrations overlaying scenes from that horrifying date with present-day photos.

Now, 77 years after the attack, here's what Pearl Harbor looked like then and now.

Paul Szoldra contributed to an earlier version of this story.

Defenders on Ford Island watch for planes during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)


The battleship USS California burns in the foreground as the battleship USS Arizona burns in the background after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)


Defenders on Ford Island watch for planes.

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)


Sailors on Ford Island look on as the Mahan-class destroyer USS Shaw explodes.

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)


A view of the historic Ford Island control tower from 1941. The tower was once used to guide airplanes at the airfield on the island. It is now an aviation library.

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)


The USS Shaw explodes during the attack.

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)


The battleship USS Arizona burns during the attack, as viewed from Ford Island.

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)


Hangar 6 on Ford Island stands badly damaged after the attack.

(U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan)


