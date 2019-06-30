Tropical Arctic Logistics Ltd, an air logistics company that owned the helicopter said it was a life-saving operation for a stroke patient.

Engr. Adeniji, in a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, said the management was surprised owing to several reports surrounding the airlifting of a passenger.

He said the company was licensed by the aviation regulatory agency (NCAA) to cover MEDEVAC emergency evacuation services and “has been conducting life-saving operations with the Flying Doctors Scheme on land and Sea.”

“We were therefore surprised when our attention was drawn to several reports making the rounds on Social media as well as unfounded statements by some News houses about our AW 139 Aircraft making an unauthorised diversion on the Lagos- Benin expressway just to pick an individual caught in the gridlock.

“We wish to state emphatically and in very clear terms that TROPICAL ARCTIC LOGISTICS is licensed to carry out MEDEVAC Operations and was engaged to airlift an individual who suffered a serious health challenge while caught in traffic and needed emergency evacuation on the said day in question,” Engr. Adeniji said.

Engr. Adeniji said the Benin/Ore road evacuation happened in close collaboration with security agencies.

Last week, a video trended on social media with a helicopter landing in an unusual way to lift someone from a traffic gridlock in one of Nigeria's gateway roads. The video threw Nigerians into a frenzy with several claiming it was a billionaire that ordered the airlifting to bypass the road gridlock.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said it is investigating the issues, saying the aircraft could not have been cleared to fly from Lagos to a highway.