Mauritius has emerged as Africa's most competitive economy for 2019.

South Africa emerges second (60th position in the world) and Nigeria is the 16th (116th in the world) most competitive in the region.

WEF Global Competitiveness Index measures national competitiveness—defined as the set of institutions, policies, and factors that determine the level of productivity.

Mauritius has emerged again as Africa's most competitive economy, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF), ahead of the three biggest economies on the continent.

The latest Global Competitiveness Report paints a gloomy picture, yet it also shows that those countries with a holistic approach to socio-economic challenges, look set to get ahead in the race to the frontier. WEF said.

The report surveyed 13,000 business executives across the 141 economies covered of 61 points, highlighting deep uncertainty and lower confidence.

Despite emerging as the overall competitive region in sub-Saharan Africa, Mauritius also became the 52nd most competitive economy in the world.

Other strong economies in Africa, South Africa became second (60th position in the world) while Nigeria is the 16th (116th in the world) most competitive in the region.

Here's a look at the how the top African economies performed this year:

Mauritius

Africa: 1

World: 25

Competitive ranking: Rank: 64.3

South Africa

Africa: 2

World: 60

Competitive ranking: 62.4

Morocco

Africa: 3

World: 75

Competitive ranking: 60.0

Seychelles

Africa: 4

World: 76

Competitive ranking: 59.6

Tunisia

Africa: 5

World: 87

Competitive ranking: 56.4

Algeria

Africa: 6

World: 89

Competitive ranking: 56.3

Botswana

Africa: 7

World: 91

Competitive ranking: 55.5

Top 10 global competitive economies (WEF) WEF

Egypt

Africa: 8

World: 93

Competitive ranking: 54.5

Namibia

Africa: 9

World: 94

Competitive ranking: 54.5

Kenya

Africa: 10

World: 95

Competitive ranking: 54.1

Rwanda

Africa: 11

World: 100

Competitive ranking: 52.8

Ghana

Africa: 12

World: 111

Competitive ranking: 51.2

Cape Verde

Africa: 13

World:112

Competitive ranking: 50.8

Senegal

Africa: 14

World: 113

Competitive ranking: 49.7

Uganda