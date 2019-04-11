On Thursday morning, the minister of production and economic resources in North Darfur Adel Mahjoub Hussein told the Dubai-based al-Hadath TV that "President Bashir stepped down”.

Local state television further announced that the army was set to make a ‘major announcement’ leading to celebrations on the streets.

Sudan’s government is yet to make a formal announcement.

After being in power for 30 years, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir has bowed to public outcry and stepped down.

Sudan’s government is yet to make a formal announcement but government sources, provincial minister say the president has stepped down following months of street protests against his regime.

On Thursday morning, the minister of production and economic resources in North Darfur Adel Mahjoub Hussein told the Dubai-based al-Hadath TV that “there are consultations to form a military council to take over power after President Bashir stepped down”.

Local state television further announced that the army was set to make a ‘major announcement’ leading to celebrations on the streets and outside the palace in Khartoum which remains secured by the military.

Several international news outlets quoting reliable government sources reported that Bashir had stepped down, with reports indicating that a transitional council led by Lt. Gen. Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf will be in charge.

Tens of thousands of people have been maintaining a protest vigil outside military headquarters since Saturday, demanding the removal of the president.

More to follow..