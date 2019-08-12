As per the Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) 2014 neonatal mortality rate lied at 22 per 1000 live births, 1.4 times the post neonatal Mortality rate.

Through its Maternal and Child Health programme, Safaricom Foundation has set aside KES10 million to refurbish the unit while Mombasa County has pledged KES9 million to be used to for equipping it.

Under its Maternal and Child Health programme the foundation has set aside KES 132 million for three years to promote Maternal, Newborn and Child Health services around the country.

The New born unit at Coast General Hospital will soon get a facelift following a partnership between the County Government and Safaricom Foundation.

Through its Maternal and Child Health programme, Safaricom Foundation has set aside KES10 million to refurbish the unit while Mombasa County has pledged KES9 million to be used to for equipping it.

The announcement was made at a forum in Mombasa on ways of implementing sustainable Maternal and Child Health programmes. The forum that was hosted by the Safaricom Foundation brought together County health officials from the six Coastal Counties under the economic bloc "Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani” (JKP).

“Under our current Safaricom Foundation strategy we are implementing several projects in the Coast as part of our Maternal and Child Health engagement with the six Counties that make up the JUMUIYA. In Kilifi we are currently constructing a new born unit at the Kilifi District Hospital and in Mombasa’s Coast General Hospital we constructed and officially opened a maternal high dependency unit in addition to the current renovation of the newborn unit. In Lamu we constructed and officially commissioned a maternal health shelter in Witu and a Neo Natal unit in Faza”, said Sanda Ojiambo, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Safaricom.

Under its Maternal and Child Health programme the foundation has set aside KES 132 million for three years to promote Maternal, Newborn and Child Health services around the country.

“We want to advocate for access to maternal, neonatal and child health services health financing to ensure communities have access to healthcare when they need it and lastly use of technology to improve efficiency for results,” said Ms Ojiambo.

As per the Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) 2014 neonatal mortality rate lied at 22 per 1000 live births, 1.4 times the post neonatal Mortality rate. Coast region had the second highest neonatal mortality rate at 25 per 1000 live births in regional data (KDHS 2014). Globally, the 3 leading causes of neonatal death include: neonatal sepsis (36%), preterm birth (28%), birth asphyxia (23%).