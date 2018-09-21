Ronald Reagan's daughter Patti Davis says she was sexually assaulted and can’t remember certain details — just like Christine Blasey Ford

news

Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, described in a Washington Post op-ed her own sexual assault 40 years ago, and why she remembers certain details perfectly, and others not at all.

Her revelation comes amid a national debate over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and how to handle a decades-old allegation that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when the two were in high school.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is responsible for confirming Kavanaugh to the bench, is arranging for both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify next week. But the process has triggered controversy, as Republican senators have shot down Ford's requests to delay the hearing and allow for an FBI investigation into her allegations first.

Davis wrote in her op-ed that she was sexually assaulted roughly 40 years ago by a "prominent music executive" in his office, as she attempted to play a cassette tape of her material. Like Ford, she says she told no one for decades.

Beyond that, Davis said she has no recollection of certain details, including what the executive said about her songs, whether they spoke before she left his office, or even which month it was.

But she said she does remember details like the dark green carpet of the executive's office and the sound of his footsteps as he approached her. She added that she recalls the smell of coffee and stale bread on his breath, and the sounds the leather couch made as it stuck to her skin during the attack.

"It doesn't surprise me one bit that for more than 30 years, Christine Blasey Ford didn't talk about the assault she remembers," Davis wrote, noting that Ford has been criticized for forgetting the precise location and date of the party at which she says the assault took place.

"That's what happens: Your memory snaps photos of the details that will haunt you forever, that will change your life and live under your skin," Davis wrote. "It blacks out other parts of the story that really don't matter much."

Ford's lawyer said Thursday that Ford is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week. As of Friday afternoon, the hearing's terms were still under negotiation.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, visit RAINN or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673.