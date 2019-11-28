Nigerian government want key offices to go digital to enhance service delivery.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the e-NIGERIA 2019 Conference on Thursday directs Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to develop training and sensitization programs for key ministeries and agencies.

e-Nigeria, in its 12 edition, is Nigeria's annual Information Technology Conference hosted by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has directed all government offices and agencies to go digital to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, and promote more inter-agency synergy.

The president spoke at the opening ceremony of the e-NIGERIA 2019 Conference on the Nigerian Digital Economy held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) on Thursday, November 28th, 2019.

“Our recent introduction of the Nigerian E-government Masterplan will further consolidate our successes to date and increase interoperability among the different Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

“A key requirement of the e-government Master plan is for all government institutions to create a Digital Transformation Technical Working Group that will work with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to ensure seamless and coordinated implementation of projects, programs and policies.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian e-Government Interoperability Framework, the Enterprise Architecture and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation are in place and all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are expected to comply with these policies,’’ he said.

Per a statement from Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari, however, warned officials to be mindful of threats that come with digital operations.

He also asked the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to develop training and sensitization programs which will be rolled out across all key MDAs with immediate effect to ensure seamless implementation of the master plan.