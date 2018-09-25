One of Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics was released from jail, arrested on his way out, and sentenced to another 20 days in detention

news

Alexei Navalny, one of the most prominent faced of Russia's opposition movement, was released from jail Monday and immediately re-arrested and sentenced to another 20 days of detention.

Navalny has spent 120 days behind bars in Russia since 2017 in part because of his political activism that largely targets Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, Alexei Navalny, thought Monday was going to be his last day in jail after serving out a 30-day sentence for organizing an unauthorized rally, ABC News reported.

But as soon Navalny stepped out of jail in Moscow, he was greeted by Russian police officers who arrested him again. Later that same day, Navalny was sentenced to another 20 days of detention, his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

Navalny was charged with causing harm to a person or property due to his "action or inaction" at a rally he called for on September 9. He was still in detention at the time of the rally, but Russian authorities said that the harm he caused — a police vehicle was damaged — was a direct result of his initial call for the rally, according to ABC News.

Navalny, 42, who has become one of the most recognizable faces of Russia's anti-Putin opposition, has spent 120 days in detention since 2017 due to his activism.