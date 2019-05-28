Nigerians remembers those killed in avoidable circumstances during the Second National Day of Mourning.

Fixed for May 28 every year, the National Day of Mourning is a citizen-led initiative calling the Nigerian government's attention to insecurity issues across the country.

Their messages include urgent review of the country's security architecture, immediate replacement of all service chiefs and provision of social security for victims including disabled persons, orphans and other socially vulnerable citizens.

Nigerians on Tuesday expressed solidarity and demand accountability for the security and welfare of all while remembering those killed in avoidable circumstances.

This is coming as civil society groups observed May 28, 2019 as the Second National Day of Mourning and Remembrance.

“The Joint Nigeria Civil Society Action calls on all Nigerians to join in activities to commemorate the second National Day of Mourning and Remembrance for all victims of violent killings across Nigeria.

“Our call comes at a time when virtually all states of our country have been beset by violent killings with impunity.

"Currently at the epicenter of these crises is the ongoing violent killings in Kaduna and Zamfara states, which are rapidly spiraling into a national catastrophe and are threatening the very fiber of our nationhood,” a statement from Joint Nigeria Civil Society Action Committee, reads.

What is National Day of Mourning and Remembrance?

The resolution was reached at a meeting of more than a hundred civil society actors last year in Abuja, as a symbolic action capable of registering citizens’ dissatisfaction with the state of national security.

The Day, according to the civil society groups, is to stir the conscience of political class into developing the political will to protect our commonwealth through accountable governance.

“Express solidarity with grieving communities across the country as we acknowledge and accord dignity to every single Nigerian life that has been lost, or disrupted, due to violent crimes.”

What citizens are asking the government?

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari will be inaugurated for another five-year term on Wednesday. In February, he rode to victory using anti-corruption and security as main campaign motivation during the country's presidential election.

For Nigerians, they believed the welfare and security of every citizen are guaranteed by the Constitution of the country. They call for an urgent review of the country's security architecture, immediate replacement of all service chiefs and provision of social security for victims including disabled persons, orphans and other socially vulnerable citizens.