Nigerian billionaires say the electoral process was peaceful.

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola call for stable political economy.

Femi Otedola says peaceful elections are critical for the business environment.

Nigerian business leaders, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola over the weekend clamoured for a stable political economy after the country's presidential elections.

The two leaders also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful election.

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote who voted at his Olosa/Tiamiyu Savage 010 Polling Unit in Victoria Island, Lagos, said the process was well conducted.

“The process has gone very well and very peaceful and I have not seen where people are fighting.

“The anxiety is there and people are anxious about getting it done... expecting who is going to be their president and members of National Assembly.”

He commended the electoral body for credible polls, asserting that peaceful elections are critical for the business environment.

Also, the oil magnate Femi Otedola, Chairman of Forte Oil Nigeria Plc who performed his civic duty at his Adeyemi Lawson/ILU Drive Polling Unit 026 lauded the electoral process.

Otedola who visited the polling unit alongside his daughter, Ifeoluwa, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, said the electoral system was key to guaranteeing a stable political economy.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced presidential election results from 11 states out of 36 states and Federal Capital city, Abuja.

Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 7 states while his main challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar won 4 states.

The results of other states are yet to arrive at the International Conference Centre (ICC), venue of the National Collation Centre in Abuja.