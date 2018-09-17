Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Michael Bloomberg is weighing a 2020 run as a centrist Democrat

Politics Michael Bloomberg is weighing a 2020 run as a centrist Democrat

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, is exploring a run for the presidency in 2020 — as a centrist Democrat, The New York Times reported Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
bloomberg play

bloomberg

(Reuters)

  • Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, is exploring a run for the presidency in 2020.
  • The media mogul — a former Republican — would run as a centrist Democrat.
  • Despite his allegiance to the Democratic Party, Bloomberg has clear differences with mainstream and liberal Democrats on issues including policing, Wall Street regulation, and the #MeToo movement.

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, is considering a run for the presidency in 2020 — as a centrist Democrat, The New York Times reported Monday.

The media mogul, who was elected mayor as a Republican and independent, is spending $80 million on this year's midterm elections, largely supporting Democrats running for the House in a bid to flip the chamber. And he's denounced the GOP in no uncertain terms — expressing particular disagreement with his former party on issues he's championed, including gun control and environmental protection.

"It's impossible to conceive that I could run as a Republican — things like choice, so many of the issues, I'm just way away from where the Republican Party is today," Bloomberg told the Times. "That's not to say I’m with the Democratic Party on everything, but I don't see how you could possibly run as a Republican. So if you ran, yeah, you’d have to run as a Democrat."

Despite his allegiance to the Democratic Party, Bloomberg has clear differences with mainstream and liberal Democrats on issues including policing, Wall Street regulation, and the #MeToo movement. His candidacy would surely be anathema to the progressive left.

In an interview with the Times, he defended New York's former stop-and-frisk policy, insisting that the practice — which in 2013 was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge for the policy's racially discriminatory effect — had avoided violating individuals' civil rights while helping lower the city's crime rate. Bloomberg also questioned whether the movement to hold accountable perpetrators of sexual misconduct has gone too far. And he's broken with progressive Democrats like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on her stance on bank regulation.

But Bloomberg has received an enthusiastic welcome into the Democratic fold over the last few years, winning praise from House minority leader Nancy Pelosi.

"His name is synonymous with excellence," Pelosi said at a dinner San Francisco recently. "And he knows how to get the job done."

Top 3

1 Politics Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter as...bullet
2 Politics 5 of the easiest countries to become a citizenbullet
3 Politics These are the top 5 poorest countries in Africa at the momentbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 6: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Politics Kavanaugh says he's willing to testify on 'completely false' sexual assault allegation
A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) submarine Wakashio surfaces off the water during a fleet review off Sagami Bay, south of Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012.
Politics Japan is staring China down with its first submarine drills in the contested South China Sea
Donald Trump Jr
Politics 'Dems and their usual nonsense': Donald Trump Jr. mocks Kavanaugh accuser in Instagram post
null
Politics I'm on the ground for Tropical Storm Florence, which has caused catastrophic flooding and damage — here's what I'm seeing