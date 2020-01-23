President Magufuli sacked Mr. Kangi Lugola, saying his ministry was leading in undertaking fraudulent projects.

President Magufuli cracked the whip and sacked Mr. Kangi Lugola, saying his ministry was leading in undertaking fraudulent projects.

“Kangi Lugola was my student at Sengerema secondary school, but for this, I am saying NO. The same to Andengenye, who, i know is doing a good job but for this, i am saying NO. He went to Europe and signed a contract that cost trillions of shillings without getting parliament’s approval,” the president said while commissioning a housing project for Ukonga prisons officers in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam which was televised live by the national broadcaster, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation.

President Magufuli appointed Lugola Minister for Home Affairs replacing Mwigulu Nchemba in a cabinet reshuffle in July 2018.

Mr. Magufuli also sacked the Commissioner General of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force Thobias Andengenye, for overseeing a dubious project worth some 408 million Euros (about $452 million).

Mr. Andengenye was involved in the preparations and the signing of the project for the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mr. Magufuli also disclosed that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of home affairs Jacob Kingu has already delivered his resignation letters which he has accepted.

Other officials in the Attorney General's Office and the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force who were involved in the shoddy deal should also be held accountable, the Tanzanian president said.