Tanzanian President John Magufuli will now be conducting his official duties in a new city.

On Saturday, President Magufuli officially relocated his entire government to the country’s new capital of Dodoma, fulfilling his pledge to have the government relocate by the end of 2019.

Dodoma City. (Dailynews)

Magufuli, who last week shifted his voting address to Dodoma, told journalists he had finally shifted his presidential base from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

“I was in Kitavi region, but I decided to come to my home city, Dodoma, to register my name because this is now my official address,” Magufuli said.

"My wife and I have officially moved to Dodoma and we will be seeing each other every day," Magufuli told a crowd that gathered at the registration station at Chamwino.

Long time coming

Nyerere square, dodoma. (TheVibe)

Dodoma, which was elevated to city status last year, was designated to be the capital city of Tanzania by the country’s founding president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in 1973.

Its central location, compared to the coastal city of Dar es Salaam is considered ideal for bringing government services closer to the people.

In a bid to woo investors to the new city, Mr. Magufuli allocated land to foreign missions and international organizations for their offices and residences in Dodoma on July 30, 2018.

Some of the tourists attractions found in the city of Dodoma includes; Nyerere Square, Museum of Geosciences, Bunge, Gaddhaffi Mosque, Anglican Church, Jamatkhana (Ismaili) Mosque and Kondoa rock-art sites among others.

Dar es Salaam

In 2017, the country’s prime minister, Kassim Majaliwa, began the move to Dodoma followed by several ministries and the vice president Samia Suluhu Hassan. The entire Tanzanian government is now installed in the new capital.

In 2016, Magufuli announced that he will ensure that his government moved to the centrally located capital of Dodoma from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam before the end of his first five-year term in 2020.

Meanwhile, Tanzanians is set to hold civic elections on November 14th 2019.