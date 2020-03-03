Coronavirus has already infected more than 85,919 people and has so far killed 2,941 around the world.

There’s no doubt that Coronavirus is deadly and has sent ripples across the world which are being felt with each passing day.

Coronavirus has already infected more than 85,919 people and has so far killed 2,941 around the world, according to an AFP toll based on official sources as of 1700 GMT on Saturday. Mainland China, where the epidemic started in late December, has 79,251 infected and 2,835 deaths. Elsewhere in the world, 61 countries and territories are affected.

With the death toll rising, the World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned people to be more self aware and know how to protect themselves.

Coronavirus test kit (AP Photo)

Maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing is one guideline WHO has issued to the public.

One such person who has heeded this advice to the letter is Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

On Tuesday, President Magufuli met with veteran politician and the chairman of the National Convention for Construction and Reform – Mageuzi, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad at State house in Dar es Salaam.

After their lengthy discussions, the two emerged to give a press statement. What struck people as odd was the manner in which they bade each other goodbye.

While many people are accustomed to government officials vigorously greeting and hugging each other accompanied by hearty laughter. President Magufuli came up with a novel way of saying hi all while avoiding contacting the deadly virus.

Tanzanian President John magufuli (R) leg shakes with Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad. (Facebook)

Instead of shaking hands with Mr. Hamad, the two shook their legs instead and waved at each other from a distance.

On Monday, Senegal confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus bringing to four cases of coronavirus which have so far been confirmed in Africa. Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria have reported cases of coronavirus.