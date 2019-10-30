Israeli embassies in Ghana, other countries shut down indefinitely, here’s why

The move is due to an ongoing labour dispute between worker's committees in the Foreign and Security Ministries and the Israeli Ministry of Finance.

The diplomats and military attachés went on strike over expense stipends paid to envoys.

As a result, all Israeli embassies and consulates around the world have shut down its offices on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

The move, coordinated by the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Histadrut Labor Federation, came after the Israeli Ministry of Finance reportedly backtracked on previous understandings and said it would force the envoys to pay back thousands of dollars that they had been reimbursed for expenses.

"No consular services will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter the Embassy," a statement issued Wednesday [October 30] by the Israeli Embassy in Accra said.

Below is a full statement the embassy served Ghana: