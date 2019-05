Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn-in for his second term in office.

The ceremony took place at the Eagle Square in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Tanko, the country's acting Chief Justice, administered the oath of office to him and his Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

President Buhari won his re-election bid in February 2019 and recently promised to surprise those calling him 'Baba Go Slow'.

