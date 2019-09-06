As the world mourns his demise, many people will remember him for his sharp suits, bare-knuckle style of operation and speaking his mind.

African Presidents and leaders expressed shock and pain at the demise of the old guard who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta declared that Kenyan flags will fly at half-mast for three days in honour of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

On Friday morning, it was confirmed that Zimbabwe founding President Robert Mugabe had died aged 95 years while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital and was with his family, including wife Grace, by his side.

He was being treated for an undisclosed illness since November last year that left him unable to walk.

The Late Robert Mugabe. (eNCA)

""As a mark of respect for the memory of this African hero and friend of our country, by the authority vested in me as President of the Republic of Kenya, I hereby order and direct:-

"That the flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mask at the State House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Republic of Kenya and throughout the Republic of Kenya from dawn on Saturday the 7th September, 2019 until sunset, on Monday the 9th September, 2019," the brief read in part.

Here are some of their condolences messages.