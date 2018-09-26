Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here's the calendar Brett Kavanaugh gave a Senate committee from the summer of alleged sexual assault

Politics Here's the calendar Brett Kavanaugh gave a Senate committee from the summer of alleged sexual assault

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh has released a number of pages from the summer he allegedly assaulted Christine Blasey Ford to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kavanaugh Yale play

Kavanaugh Yale

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • The Senate Judiciary Committee released pages of a calendar belonging to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
  • The calendar covers the months of May through August in 1982, the summer Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.
  • It includes references to parties Kavanaugh attended.
  • Kavanaugh's lawyers sent five pages from the calendar to the committee late on Tuesday, aiming to disprove Ford's allegation.
  • Ford and Kavanaugh are both set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released a number of pages from a calendar belonging to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, detailing the summer in which Christine Blasey Ford alleges he sexually assaulted her.

The calendar is from the summer of 1982, when Kavanaugh had just finished his junior year at Georgetown Prep in Montgomery County, Maryland. It references to various parties Kavanaugh attended in those months.

Kavanaugh's lawyers sent five pages from the calendar to the committee late on Tuesday, according to USA Today, aiming to disprove Ford's allegation he sexually assaulted her at a party around that time.

Ford has said she doesn't know the exact date or location of the party where the alleged result occurred.

Here are the calendars:

There is no reference or mention of Ford on the calendar, which includes the months of May through August. But the calendar does appear to reference Mark Judge, who Ford claims was in the room when she says Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her. Ford accuses Judge of aiding Kavanaugh in the alleged assault.

Ford and Kavanaugh are both set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Senate Democrats have called for Judge to testify, but he's claimed to have no knowledge of the alleged result and said he does not wish to speak publicly on the matter.

Kavanaugh has also been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman with whom he went to college, Deborah Ramirez.

Ramirez's lawyer said on Wednesday morning her client is willing to testify, as well.

"She would be willing to testify, but she wants … us to be able to have this conversation about what this is going to look like, what the process is going to be and if there's going to be an FBI investigation into what happened in her case," Attorney John Clune told CBS News.

Clune also said Senate Republicans skipped a scheduled call with him and Ramirez on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Attorney Michael Avenatti also claims to have a client with evidence of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. Avenatti has said he'll likely reveal his client's identity before Thursday.

Top 3

1 Politics China blocks US Navy warship's entry to Hong Kong port as ties...bullet
2 Politics Senators will vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation one day...bullet
3 Politics President Kenyatta's family businesses fail to clear...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

President Donald Trump with Colombian President Ivan Duque during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 25, 2018.
Politics 'I don't think the Marines would've run': Trump and John Kelly joked about a suspected assassination attempt on Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro
Michael Avenatti.
Politics Avenatti calls Democrats 'weak-kneed' after criticism of his handling of Kavanaugh accusers
Nigeria is selling its state-owned companies to fund a record N9.1 trillion 2018 budget
Politics Nigeria is selling its state-owned companies to fund a record N9.1 trillion 2018 budget
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 6: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Politics 'I'm confident we're going to win': Republicans are now bullish about confirming Brett Kavanaugh very soon
X
Advertisement