He said that more corrupt Nigerians will be jailed.

“The corrupt people will be jailed. That is why the corrupt elements in the opposition are desperate to regain power. We can’t leave government for the thieves,” he said.

The vice president made the revelation while embarking on a house-to-house campaign in the country.

According to Osinbajo, the lack of infrastructure for Nigerians was due to a grand corruption in the country. This he said was as a result of the 16 years administration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “The difference between us and the PDP is that we don’t steal government resources. We use it for the people. We earn less and we spend more on the welfare of people than the previous government,” adding that, “Everybody knows Buhari is an honest man.”

The vice-president disclosed that his APC party is seeking to be re-elected so that it can finish with the fight against corruption it started.

Osinbajo further urged the citizens to vote for the Buhari led party, the APC since they hope to create jobs for youths and power and provide enough resources to financially empower petty traders and business owners.

He said that the country’s “next level will be much better than today” because more power will be available to the people and there will be more infrastructure.

“Too much corruption has retarded our progress. That is why Buhari is fighting corruption,” he said.