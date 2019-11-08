- Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was born on November 7, 1958.
- On his 60th birthday he celebrated with his family and friends.
- One prominent person who was present was President Nana Akufo-Addo who is a cousin to the Finance Minister.
On November 7, 2019, Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta turned 60.
In most Ghanaian traditions, 60 is a great milestone that is celebrated in grand style with family and friends.
It is also the legal age for one to retire from active employment in Ghana.
Mr Ofori-Atta was joined by his family which includes his cousin President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Okyere-Darko and friends to mark the day.
Also present was the founder of Action Chapel, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams.
Other bigwigs joined the all-white celebration for the celebrated investment banker.
Photos on social media show a happy Ken Ofori-Atta exchanging pleasantries with people present.
There is also the photo of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs Ofori-Atta chatting happily.
Find below photos of the celebration