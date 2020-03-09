According to her, after watching the male presidents, there is a need for the country to try a female president.

She said, “after watching the men, I think Ghana needs a female president.”

Mrs Osei said this while in an interview with Accra based Joy FM on Monday in honour of International Women’s Day which was commemorated across the globe on Sunday.

Adding her voice, Nana Aba Anamoah who was also on the show echoed the words of Mrs Osei.

She said, “We have been ready for a long time [for a female president] and it’s not just Ghana.”

Women contest presidential election

Former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings in 2012 stood as a candidate for her spinoff party, National Democratic Party (NDP).

She garnered less than 1% of the total votes in the general elections.

In 2016, she contested alongside Ghana Freedom Party founder Akua Donkor, but they were both disqualified