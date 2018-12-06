Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

From selling a Saudi billionaire his 282-foot yacht to sword-dancing on his first international trip as president, Trump's ties with Saudi Arabia run deep

Politics From selling a Saudi billionaire his 282-foot yacht to sword-dancing on his first international trip as president, Trump's ties with Saudi Arabia run deep

Those ties are being called into question over his lack of a tough response to Riyadh since Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, visit a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. play

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, visit a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(Saudi Press Agency)

President Donald Trump has had deep business ties to the Saudi Arabian court for more than two decades.

And those ties have been called into question over his lack of a tough response to Riyadh since journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared and was possibly killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"Having a President with global business ties means we've got ongoing worries that policy is going to be affected by his business interests," Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, which tracks potential conflicts of interest in the Trump administraition, recently told CNN.

"We know that historically the Saudis have spent huge money on Trump properties and we know that since he became a candidate and was elected they have targeted discretionary spending at his hotels," Weissman added.

Here are some of Trump's ties to Saudi Arabia.

In 1991, Trump sold his 282-foot yacht named "The Trump Princess" to a Saudi billionaire for $20 million.

Donald Trump waves to reporters with his wife, Ivana, as they board their yacht, "The Trump Princess," in New York in 1988. play

Donald Trump waves to reporters with his wife, Ivana, as they board their yacht, "The Trump Princess," in New York in 1988.

(Associated Press)

At the time, Trump was almost bankrupt and looking to make some fast cash, reportedly selling the yacht to Prince Alwaleed bin-Talal for one third less than he paid for it.

In 1995, Trump also sold New York City's Plaza Hotel to Alwaleed and Singaporean investors for $325 million. In turn, they sold it nearly a decade later for $675 million. In July, Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding Company re-purchased the Plaza along with a New York-based firm.

In November 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, launched a supposed anti-corruption purge largely seen as a consolidation of his power, arresting several Saudi princes and business leaders.

Alwaleed was one of those MBS had detained, forced to stay at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton for 83 days. You can read more about that here.



In 2001, Trump sold the 45th floor of Trump World Tower to the Saudi court for $4.5 million. In 2008, the floor became part of the Saudi mission to the United Nations.

Trump World Tower play

Trump World Tower

(Casper Moller via Wikimedia Commons)

The New York Daily News revealed the sale in September 2016 after Trump had attacked Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail for the Clinton Foundation accepting money from Saudi Arabia.

"Crooked Hillary says we must call on Saudi Arabia and other countries to stop funding hate," Trump wrote on Facebook in June 2016. "I am calling on her to immediately return the $25 million plus she got from them for the Clinton Foundation!"

But earlier, at a 2015 rally in Alabama, Trump had said: "Saudi Arabia — and I get along great with all of them. They buy apartments from me.

"They spend $40 million, $50 million. Am I supposed to dislike them? I like them very much," Trump added.



After announcing his presidential candidacy, Trump incorporated several companies with names indicating that they may do business in Saudi Arabia, such as "THC Jeddah Hotel Advisor LLC." Jeddah is the second largest city in Saudi Arabia.

Trump shakes hands with then-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with leaders at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. play

Trump shakes hands with then-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with leaders at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh on May 21, 2017.

(Associated Press)

After he was elected, Trump's company, the Trump Organization, announced that it had shut down those companies.

Source: Buzzfeed News, CBS



Since Trump took office, the Saudi government has also been a major customer of the president's hotels in New York and Washington DC.

An exterior view of the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel at the old post office on October 26, 2016 in Washington, D.C. play

An exterior view of the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel at the old post office on October 26, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

(Gabriella Demczuk/Getty)

Between October 2016 and March 2017, MSL Group Americas, a lobbying group working for the Saudi government, spent $270,000 at Trump International Hotel in DC for lodging, catering and parking.

MSL Group Americas paid for 500 rooms for six groups of US military veterans to lobby Congress against the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which had passed in September, according to a report from the Washington Post on Tuesday.

JASTA would allow families of the Sept. 11 victims to sue the Saudi government, which some argued was partly responsible for the attack, since 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

The veterans told the Post that the lobbying group told them that JASTA might cause other countries to prosecute US veterans for their actions in overseas war, and some said they were unaware they were sent to DC to lobby on behalf of the Saudi government.

The lobbying group said that they informed, through one way or another, the veterans that everything was paid for by the Saudi government, and that they did not book the rooms at Trump's hotel to gain favor with the incoming president, the Post reported.

In June 2017, the Trump Organization announced it would donate all profits from the sales to charity.

In March 2018, the Trump organization said it had donated $151,470 to charity, but ethics experts have challenged the company's calculations of the actual profits.



Also in March 2018, members of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage stayed at the president's Trump International Hotel in New York, which caused the hotel's quarterly profits to go up 13 percent.

Protesters march in front of Trump International Hotel on April 22, 2017. play

Protesters march in front of Trump International Hotel on April 22, 2017.

(Associated Press)

The Maryland and DC Attorneys general have since filed suit against the president, arguing that the transactions could also violate the Constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits federal officeholders from receiving anything of value from a foreign state.

Source: Washington Post



In 2017, Saudi Arabia said it would invest $20 billion in a US infrastructure fund before Trump unveiled a $200 billion plan to fix the US's roads, airports and more.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman listens as President Donald Trump speaks during with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 3, 2017. play

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman listens as President Donald Trump speaks during with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 3, 2017.

(Associated Press)

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, who visited Saudi Arabia with Trump in 2017, has since withdrawn from an investment meeting in Saudi Arabia planned for next week.



Trump has also intimately engaged with the Saudi court in other ways, including participating in a traditional sword dance known as ardah.

President Donald Trump poses for photos with ceremonial swordsmen on his arrival to Murabba Palace, as the guest of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh. play

President Donald Trump poses for photos with ceremonial swordsmen on his arrival to Murabba Palace, as the guest of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh.

(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

In May 2017, Trump simultaneously touched an odd glowing orb with Saudi King Salman and Egypt's President Sisi, which reportedly symbolized their intentions to combat exremism.

Source: CNN



Trump has also said that the US cannot rescind on its $110 billion arms deal, $14.5 billion of which has gone through to Saudi Arabia, arguing that Riyadh would just turn to China or Russia.

President Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on March 20, 2018, in Washington. play

President Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on March 20, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The US had already faced criticism for the arms deal over the Saudi-led coalition's execution of the war against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, which has become one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.

Source: CNN



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, have also formed a cozy relationship as they have discussed initiatives to reshape the Middle East since Trump was elected.

President Trump, flanked by White House senior advisor Jared Kushner (2nd R) and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn (R), delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. play

President Trump, flanked by White House senior advisor Jared Kushner (2nd R) and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn (R), delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

You can read more about that here and here.



But Trump has denied any financial ties to the Saudi court.

President Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. play

President Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"For the record, I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia (or Russia, for that matter)," Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "Any suggestion that I have is just more FAKE NEWS (of which there is plenty)!"



Top 3

1 Politics At 95, Bob Dole stands up from wheelchair to salute fellow WWII...bullet
2 Politics The most powerful images from the nation's remembrance of...bullet
3 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference November 15, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Pelosi discussed various topics including her run for Speaker of House of Representatives. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics Nancy Pelosi says funding for Trump's 'immoral, ineffective, expensive' border wall is off the table
charlottesville nazis
Politics White House appointee reportedly told VA's diversity chief not to condemn white supremacy after the deadly Charlottesville riots
Sweden supporters enjoy the atmosphere prior to the UEFA EURO 2016 Group E match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Stade de France on June 13, 2016 in Paris, France.
Politics The 27 countries in the world with the most freedom
Michael Avenatti.
Politics An early look at the 2020 presidential contenders
X
Advertisement