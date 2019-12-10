On Tuesday, Mr. Abiy received the coveted Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo Norway in a ceremony graced by the royal family and Norwegian public figures.

"I accept this award on behalf of Ethiopians and Eritreans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of peace," Abiy said after he received the prestigious award in a formal ceremony at Oslo's City Hall.'

Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed proudly displays his nobel prize award.

In October, Abiy grabbed international headlines after the Nobel Committee bypassed 301 nominees for the award and announced him as the recipient of the prestigious prize.

He was hailed for his efforts to resolve the long-running conflict with neighbouring foe Eritrea.

Abiy, 43, said his horrifying experiences as a young Ethiopian soldier informed his determination to seek the end of the conflict.

Just two months after becoming prime minister he announced that Ethiopia would fully accept the terms of a peace agreement with longtime foe Eritrea.

More than 80,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands were forced from their homes during a two-year war that broke out between the neighbours in 1998.