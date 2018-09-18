Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel becomes the country's first leader to support same-sex marriage

Politics Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel becomes the country's first leader to support same-sex marriage

Cuban President Miguel Dizz-Canel becomes first Cuban president to support gay marriage. The news comes as Cubans vote on a new constitution to that defines marriage as between "people" over a "man and a woman."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cuba's vice president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, is slated to replace Raúl Castro as president. play

Cuba's vice president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, is slated to replace Raúl Castro as president.

(Alejandro Ernesto/Reuters)

  • Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel has become the country's first leader to support same-sex marriage, according to multiple news reports.
  • The revelation comes as the Cuba is set to vote on a new constitution next year.

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel became the country's first leader to publicly express support same-sex marriage.

Diaz-Canel, who replaced Raul Castro in April, said that he is in favor of recognizing “marriage between people, without limitation” in order to eliminate "all types of discrimination in society.”

"We've been going through a massive thought evolution and many taboos have been broken," Diaz-Canel said.

Cuban citizens will vote on the issue in a national referendum in February 2019.

Cuba currently operates under its 1976 national charter, which defines marriage as a "voluntary union of a man and a woman." In the proposed constitution, which was approved by the Cuban parliament in June, new language was added to define marriage as a union between “two people.”

The shift in the Cuban leadership's attitude toward same-sex marriage is largely attributed to the efforts of Mariela Castro, the daughter of former Cuban president Raul Castro.

As the director of the Cuban National Center for Sex Education, the younger Castro received international support for condemning homophobic attacks in Cuba and advocating for same-sex marriage.

Top 3

1 Politics Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter as...bullet
2 Politics China has banned this ethnic minority group from ever setting...bullet
3 Politics 5 of the easiest countries to become a citizenbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is exhibited during a presentation of the final report on the cause of the its crash at the Gilze Rijen airbase October 13, 2015.
Politics Russia claims it has a new reason to blame Ukraine for the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in 2014
President Trump.
Politics 'Off the charts': National security experts sound the alarm after Trump moves to selectively declassify the Carter Page FISA application
gary cohn donald trump
Politics Gary Cohn confirmed a major revelation about the GOP tax bill fight from Bob Woodward's new book
syria missile strike
Politics Syria reportedly shoots down a Russian plane on accident while fending off an Israeli missile strike