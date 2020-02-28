Nigeria braces up as coronavirus(Covid-19) its commercial nerve center.

The case is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says the infection was diagnosed in an Italian citizen who arrived from Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020.

The Nigerian authorities have confirmed a coronavirus(Covid-19) case in Lagos State, the country's commercial nerve center.

Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Health said the case confirmed on Thursday, February 27th, 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

It is also the first reported case in the West Africa region and the Sub-Saharan Africa part following Algeria and Egypt cases.

Case of coronavirus reported in Nigeria

1. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said the infection was diagnosed in an Italian citizen who arrived from Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020. Italy is one of the countries affected by the global outbreak of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.

2. The patient is clinically stable and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

3. Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said the government is working hard to identify contacts and initiate response accordingly.

4. The Nigerian government has activated its National Emergency Operations Center and working with the Lagos government to respond to cases and implement adequate control.

5. Infected Patients may experience only mild illness and recover easily but can be severe in others, particularly elderly and persons with other chronic illnesses.

According to reports, the outbreak has spread to six of the world's seven continents, with Antarctica left out without any case.

Overseas Development Institute (ODI) has reported that the outbreak could cause Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan Africa nations to lose up to $4 billion worth of exports. Globally, the impact is estimated to cost the global economy around $360 billion.