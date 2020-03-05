The 8th edition of the Africa CEO Forum has been postponed as a result of the growing spread of the coronavirus outbreak across the continent.

It was set to hold from March 9th to 10th, 2020, in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The event will be held at a later date, which organisers say will be announced shortly.

Following the continuous spread of the novel coronavirus, the 2020 Africa CEO Forum has been postponed.

Announcing the postponement in a press release, the organisers said, "We regret to inform you that in light of the circumstances around the COVID-19 coronavirus, the AFRICA CEO FORUM has been postponed... We wish to thank the Ivorian authorities and all our partners who have helped in the organisation of this event. We would also like to apologise to all our delegates and speakers, who will have been inconvenienced by this difficult decision."

The event, which was scheduled to start on March 9, 2020, in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, has been postponed to a later date. Organisers say it will be announced shortly.

Nigeria's vice president Yemi Osinbajo, five African presidents, business leaders and tech startups were all scheduled to attend the event, which is one of the largest annual gatherings of the African private sector.

The 2020 Africa CEO Forum is not the only event that has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as Covid-19.

The inaugural Basketball Africa League has also been postponed.

Nigerian Airports officials screening visitors coming into the country for Coronavirus. [Twitter/@MansurIB007]

ALSO READ: As Coronavirus spreads to Africa, here are 3 great ways to protect yourself

Coronavirus in Africa

The virus, which originated from Wuhan, China, continues to spread to other parts of the world including Africa.

Over five African countries including Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal and Nigeria, the most populous country in the continent, have all reported confirmed cases of the virus.

On March 4, 2020, Senegal reported two new cases after two French nationals tested positive for the virus. This makes Senegal the second Sub Saharan African country to have confirmed cases.

So far, there have been over 90,000 cases with over 3,100 fatalities in more than 71 countries.