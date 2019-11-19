A number of undocumented immigrants of Kenyan origin have been incarcerated after they unsuccessfully applied to be included in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

Kenya has the second-highest number among African countries behind Nigeria with 209 incarcerated persons in USA.

According to Mwakilishi, a Kenyan US-based social media news aggregator, at least 182 undocumented Kenyans living in the US were among thousands of immigrants arrested while applying for legal status to avoid deportation and become eligible for work permits.

Exercise cages at the US Administrative Security Facility, or ADX Florence, in Florence, Colorado. BusinessInsider

The news site quotes the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for the figure.

“The release of this report reflects the agency’s ongoing focus on transparency. The report provides updated information on known arrests and apprehensions of DACA requestors. The data may include arrests that did not result in convictions or where the charges were dropped or otherwise dismissed,” said USCIS, which covered 78 countries across the globe.

The Kenyan US embassy

A total of 118,371 foreigners were arrested, out of which 464 are of unknown descent. Mexico recorded the highest number of illegal immigrants arrested at 91,272, while Mali, New Zealand, and Taiwan had the least number at 21.

