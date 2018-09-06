Pulse.ng logo
Buhari seeks Chinese president's support for Mambilla hydro project

Politics Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari is seeking Chinese president's support for the country's 3,050mw Mambilla hydro project

President Muhammadu Buhari also sought more Chinese funding for four airport terminal projects as well as the Abuja light rail project.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari is seeking Chinese president's support for the country's 3,050mw Mambilla hydro project play Nigerian Muhammadu Buhari and Chinese Leader, Xi Jinping at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, China. (Facebook/Femi Adesina)

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Chinese President Xi Jinping to support the country’s 3050-megawatt Mambilla hydroelectric power project.

Situated in Gembu in Taraba, Nigeria's Middle Belt region, the 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydro-Power project will gulp $5.792 billion (about N1.140 trillion) for the construction.

The project will take six years to complete and delivered by the year 2023 as agreed when the Nigerian government signed the contract with a consortium of Chinese companies in 2017.

The Nigerian leader made the call at the end of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, China.

Buhari who commended the Chinese government for hosting the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), solicited support for the Mambilla hydropower project.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari addressing audience at the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, China.

(Presidency)

 

In a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president noted that the Mambilla project remains a key priority to Nigeria.

He also sought more Chinese funding for four airport terminal projects as well as the Abuja light rail project.

In his remarks, President Xi promised to take “a serious look at it [Mambilla project] and ensure that it succeeds because of its social and economic benefits.

He commended Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and pledged 50 million Chinese Yuan support to Nigeria’s military, noting that “Buhari is as decisive in dealing with terrorism as China.”

President Xi said China will import more agricultural products from Nigeria and expressed gratitude to President Buhari on Nigeria’s interest to take part in the forthcoming Chinese Import Fair.

The two countries also signed an agreement of $328m for the Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase II (NICTIB II) project.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance Kemi Adesoun and Wang Xiaotoa, Director-General, International Development Agency, signed the concessional loan agreement between Galaxy Backbone Limited and Huawei Technologies Limited (HUAWEI) in the presence of President Buhari and President Xi.

