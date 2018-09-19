Brett Kavanaugh's accuser wants the FBI to investigate her claims before she testifies to Senate committee, and it could delay his Supreme Court confirmation indefinitely

news

Attorneys for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during their high school years in the 1980s, said she wants "a full investigation by law enforcement officials" for the alleged incident prior to her making an appearance in a public hearing, according to a CNN report published Tuesday.

Ford's attorney's wrote in a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee, saying that an FBI investigation would "ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner," and would be critical "before conducting any hearing or making any decisions."

"We would welcome the to opportunity to talk with you and Ranking Member [Dianne] Feinstein to discuss reasonable steps as to how Dr. Ford can cooperate while also taking care of her own health and security," the letter reportedly said.

"What we're saying is there should be an investigation because that's the right thing to do," Lisa Banks, Ford's attorney, said to CNN host Anderson Cooper. "She is prepared to cooperate with the committee and with any law enforcement investigation."

Sen. Diane Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, cosigned Ford's request for an investigation.

"We should honor Dr. Blasey Ford’s wishes and delay this hearing," Feinstein said in a tweet on Tuesday. "A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to. Only then should the chairman set a hearing date."

The letter also confirmed earlier reports that Ford, a mother of two teenagers, was targeted with death threats.

Earlier on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that after Ford went public with her allegation, she moved out of her house and arranged for a private security detail after she received vulgar emails and messages on social media.

Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, was said "stumbling drunk" when he allegedly sexually assaulted Ford during a party in high school. She claimed Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes, and covered her mouth with his hand when she started to scream.

Prior to the letter from Ford's attorneys, lawmakers were left in limbo after multiple messages for Ford to appear in a public hearing went unanswered. After the Senate Judiciary Committee's planned vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation on Thursday was delayed, the committee announced on Monday it would hold a public hearing next week for Kavanaugh and Ford.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegation and said he would testify to "refute this false allegation."

It is unclear if a full investigation would be concluded before the planned public hearing on Monday. Key witnesses appeared reluctant to discuss the alleged incident or have no memory of it. Mark Judge, Kavanaugh's former classmate who became implicated in the allegation, already signaled that he was unwilling to appear before the Judiciary Committee.

"I have no more information to offer the Committee and I do not wish to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford's letter," Judge said in a statement.