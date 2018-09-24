Brett Kavanaugh writes letter calling new accusations 'grotesque and obvious character assassination,' says he 'will not be intimidated into withdrawing'

news

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee's leaders on Monday, pledging to continue with the confirmation process.

Kavanaugh called the allegations against him "smears" and a character assassination.

WASHINGTON — Embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh called the accusations that he sexually assaulted and harassed two individuals while in high school and college "smears" and an attempt to assassinate his character and derail his nomination.

In a Monday letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein, Kavanaugh wrote that he only learned of the allegations against him until after his official testimony and that the latest reports that he assaulted a woman while in college are unfounded as well.

"Last night, another false and uncorroborated accusation from 35 years ago was published," he wrote. "Once again, those alleged to have been witnesses to the event deny it ever happened. There is now a frenzy to come up with something — anything — that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring."

Kavanaugh also wrote that he is the subject of a smear campaign that could have disastrous consequences for future public servants and high profile figures.

"These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse," he wrote. "But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service."

Kavanaugh also vowed to continue with his nomination in advance of a committee hearing on Thursday to address the initial allegations made by Prof. Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the early 1980s.

"The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out," he wrote. "The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed."

"I have devoted my career to serving the public and the cause of justice, and particularly to promoting the equality and dignity of women," he added. "Women from every phase of my life have come forward to attest to my character. I am grateful to them. I owe it to them, and to my family, to defend my integrity and my name. I look forward to answering questions from the Senate on Thursday."