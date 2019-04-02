The African presidents at the event include Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Sahle Work Zewde, Ethiopia, Paul Kagame, Rwanda, Andriy Rajoelina, Madagascar, Roch March Kabore, Burkina Faso, Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast, George Weah, Liberia, Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, Mali and Mahamadou Issoufou, Niger.

President Muhammadu Buhari is gracing the occasion as Chairman of the ECOWAS alongside top government officials from Nigeria.

The Senegalese president was elected in February 2019 for another term of five years. President Macky Sall took 58% of the total vote ahead of four other challengers.

Last year, the Senegalese leader announced plans to build a $2 billion futuristic city in Diamniadio to help cut down on an overcrowding population in Dakar.

Critics said the project may plunge the country into debt.