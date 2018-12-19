- Companies that ran advertisements during Tucker Carlson's timeslot on Fox News have begun fleeing in droves, following the controversial comments he made about immigrants seeking shelter in the US.
Companies that ran advertisements during Tucker Carlson's timeslot on Fox News have begun fleeing in droves, following the controversial comments he made about immigrants seeking shelter in the US.
On Thursday, the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host expressed concern with the current state of US immigration and attempted to distinguish immigrants based on their educational background. Carlson, who urged for more immigrants who were "scientists and engineers," suggested allowing in immigrants hailing from impoverished regions of the world would make the US "poorer and dirtier."
"Instead we're getting waves of people with high school educations or less. Nice people, no one doubts that, but as an economic matter this is insane. It's indefensible, so no one even tries to defend it," Carlson said.
"Instead our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world's poor, they tell us, even if it makes our country poorer and dirtier and more divided."
After Carlson's comments were widely rebuked and whispers of boycotts began circulating, companies who advertised on his show began cutting ties.
On Monday, Carlson reiterated his prior claims and likened the affect of the US's immigration policy to that of Mexico's: "The left says we have a moral obligation to admit the world's poor," Carlson said. "Even if it makes our own country more like Tijuana is now, which is to say poorer and dirtier and more divided."
Fox News Channel supported its host's opinions, and said it was a "shame that left-wing advocacy groups, under the guise of being supposed 'media watchdogs' weaponize social media against companies in an effort to stifle free speech."
The company also described the developments as "unfortunate and unnecessary distractions," and specifically targeted progressive media watchdogs with "deeply political motives."
"While we do not advocate boycotts, these same groups never target other broadcasters and operate under a grossly hypocritical double standard given their intolerance to all opposing points of view," Fox News said.
Here's the full list of companies that have pulled their advertisements from Carlson's show:
IHOP
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover
Just For Men
Just For Men
Nautilus, the parent company of Bowflex
Bowflex
Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com
United Explorer
United
TD Ameritrade
SmileDirectClub
Smile Direct Club
SCOTTeVEST
SCOTTeVEST
Zenni Optical
Zenni Optical
Indeed.com
CareerBuilder
CareerBuilder
NerdWallet
NerdWallet
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Voya Financial
Voya Financial
Minted
Minted
Pacific Life insurance
Pacific Life Insurance Company
