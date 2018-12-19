Companies that ran advertisements during Tucker Carlson's timeslot on Fox News have begun fleeing in droves, following the controversial comments he made about immigrants seeking shelter in the US.

People were outraged and threatened boycotts after Carlson expressed concern with the US's immigration policy.

After Carlson's comments were widely rebuked and whispers of boycotts began circulating, companies that advertised on his show slowly began cutting ties.

Here are the businesses that have pulled their advertisements so far.

On Thursday, the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host expressed concern with the current state of US immigration and attempted to distinguish immigrants based on their educational background. Carlson, who urged for more immigrants who were "scientists and engineers," suggested allowing in immigrants hailing from impoverished regions of the world would make the US "poorer and dirtier."

"Instead we're getting waves of people with high school educations or less. Nice people, no one doubts that, but as an economic matter this is insane. It's indefensible, so no one even tries to defend it," Carlson said.

"Instead our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world's poor, they tell us, even if it makes our country poorer and dirtier and more divided."

On Monday, Carlson reiterated his prior claims and likened the affect of the US's immigration policy to that of Mexico's: "The left says we have a moral obligation to admit the world's poor," Carlson said. "Even if it makes our own country more like Tijuana is now, which is to say poorer and dirtier and more divided."

Fox News Channel supported its host's opinions, and said it was a "shame that left-wing advocacy groups, under the guise of being supposed 'media watchdogs' weaponize social media against companies in an effort to stifle free speech."

The company also described the developments as "unfortunate and unnecessary distractions," and specifically targeted progressive media watchdogs with "deeply political motives."

"While we do not advocate boycotts, these same groups never target other broadcasters and operate under a grossly hypocritical double standard given their intolerance to all opposing points of view," Fox News said.

IHOP

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover

Just For Men

Just For Men

Nautilus, the parent company of Bowflex

Bowflex

Ancestry.com

Ancestry.com

United Explorer

United

TD Ameritrade

SmileDirectClub

Smile Direct Club

SCOTTeVEST

SCOTTeVEST

Zenni Optical

Zenni Optical

Indeed.com

CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder

NerdWallet

NerdWallet

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Voya Financial

Voya Financial

Minted

Minted

Pacific Life insurance

Pacific Life Insurance Company

