Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A giant Trump baby blimp that the president says makes him 'feel unwelcome' has followed him to the G20 summit in Argentina

Politics A giant Trump baby blimp that the president says makes him 'feel unwelcome' has followed him to the G20 summit in Argentina

The six-meter blimp is waiting for Trump in Congreso Square, Buenos Aires, after following him to London, Paris and Ireland since it was launched in July.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
  • The Trump baby blimp outsider the Houses of Parliament, London.
    The Trump baby blimp outsider the Houses of Parliament, London.  Reuters  
  • The blimp outside the Argentine legislature.
    The blimp outside the Argentine legislature.  ODN/YouTube  
Image
  • The Trump baby blimp outsider the Houses of Parliament, London.  Reuters  
  • The blimp outside the Argentine legislature.  ODN/YouTube  
The Trump baby blimp outsider the Houses of Parliament, London. play

The Trump baby blimp outsider the Houses of Parliament, London.

(Reuters)

  • A giant blimp of a baby Donald Trump made the president feel very "unwelcome" when he came to London in July, he said.
  • Now it has followed him to join protestors at the G20 summit held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday and Saturday.
  • The six-meter blimp was launched in London and has followed Trump to Paris and Ireland too.
  • Trump is scheduled to meet world leaders at the two-day event, but has already said he won't meet Russian President Vladimir Putin because of the situation in Ukraine.

A giant baby blimp that President Donald Trump said made him "feel unwelcome" when it greeted him in London has followed him to the G20 summit in Argentina.

The six-meter balloon, which hovered 100 feet over the ground outside parliament in London, welcomed Trump on July 13, but the president told British newspaper The Sun: "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London."

The balloon is now drifting above the Plaza del Congreso, Buenos Aires, where the president landed on Thursday to begin critical talks held as part of the G20 summit.

It's right outside the Palace of the Argentine National Congress, the home of the Argentine legislature.

Trump is expected to speak with several world leaders, including President Xi Jinping of China, at the summit, but his itinerary has already been streamlined, with Trump tweeting he was going to cancel a planned head-to-head with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He wrote: "Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin."

Trump also forced a scheduled one-on-one meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe into a "trilateral" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump's 48-hour visit is reportedly because he prefers his own bed and likes to keep his routines.

The blimp also followed Trump to Paris on November 11, where the president was due to attend a memorial for soldiers who died in World War I, but didn't show up because of bad weather.

Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls play

Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

The blip cost $6,390 (£,5,000) to make and was the brainchild of 36-year-old Matt Bonner from London.

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics At least 3 people killed when a truck carrying passengers in...bullet
3 Politics Michael Cohen's latest plea deal reveals more about the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee and his economic team October 18, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC
Politics Trump defends 'very legal' conversations about Trump Tower Moscow after Michael Cohen admitted lying about the project
donald trump
Politics Trump says he will be 'very productive' at the G20 summit after report claimed he would rather stay at home
Hilary Benn MP.
Politics Pro-EU MPs plot amendment to take over Brexit talks as Theresa May refuses to back down
donald trump robert mueller reg wide
Politics 5 things we learned about the Russia investigation after Michael Cohen’s guilty plea
X
Advertisement