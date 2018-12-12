Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to Google Trends

Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to Google Trends

Political activities ahead of the 2019 general elections top the list of trending topics in Nigeria in 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play (Silverbird TV)

Political activities ahead of the 2019 general elections top the list of trending topics in Nigeria in 2018, according to Google Trends.

Google announced the top trending stories in Nigeria on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. The report revealed the most talked about and most searched moments and topics in 2018 from around the world, and in Nigeria.

The top-trending lists contain major events in news, loses, movies, sports, lyrics and questions Nigerian asked Google in 2018.

Read on to see the biggest news stories of the year according to Google:

1. Osun Elections

L-R: Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, APC governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, and President Muhammadu Buhari play

L-R: Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, APC governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, and President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/Rauf Aregbesola)

 

The Osun state gubernatorial election generated a lot of controversy after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared it inconclusive. The ruling party (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola later emerged as the governor of the state.

2. Ekiti Elections

 

3. PDP Presidential Primaries

In October 2018, the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) conducted presidential primary elections. Former vice President, Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party's flag bearer after a rigorous elections.

play

4. ASUU Strike

 

5. NLC Strike / Minimum Wage

6. Offa Robbery

7. Kaduna Crisis

8. Lagos APC Primaries

 

9. Royal Wedding

null play

null

(Ben Stansall / Getty)

The Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 29, reportedly cost a staggering N16.2 billion, the cost was the total internal revenue generated by three Nigerian states in 2017. The three states - Bauchi made N4. 36 billion, Ekiti N4.96 billion and Kebbi made N4.39 billion.

10. Atiku Running Mate.
 

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics Huawei's Sabrina Meng Wanzhou has been granted bail in Canadabullet
3 Politics Nigeria's former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala asks...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Theresa May arrives in Berlin to discuss Brexit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 11 December
Politics Live: Theresa May battles for survival ahead of Conservative party no confidence vote
Theresa May arrives in Berlin to discuss Brexit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 11 December 2019
Politics What happens if Theresa May loses her no confidence vote
The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was the eighth-biggest news story of the year, according to Google search data.
Politics The 10 biggest news stories of 2018, according to Google Trends
Theresa May
Politics A no confidence vote has been triggered in Theresa May
X
Advertisement