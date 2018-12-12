news

Political activities ahead of the 2019 general elections top the list of trending topics in Nigeria in 2018, according to Google Trends.

Google announced the top trending stories in Nigeria on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. The report revealed the most talked about and most searched moments and topics in 2018 from around the world, and in Nigeria.

The top-trending lists contain major events in news, loses, movies, sports, lyrics and questions Nigerian asked Google in 2018.

Read on to see the biggest news stories of the year according to Google:

1. Osun Elections

The Osun state gubernatorial election generated a lot of controversy after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared it inconclusive. The ruling party (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola later emerged as the governor of the state.

2. Ekiti Elections

3. PDP Presidential Primaries

In October 2018, the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) conducted presidential primary elections. Former vice President, Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party's flag bearer after a rigorous elections.

4. ASUU Strike

5. NLC Strike / Minimum Wage

6. Offa Robbery

7. Kaduna Crisis

8. Lagos APC Primaries

9. Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 29, reportedly cost a staggering N16.2 billion, the cost was the total internal revenue generated by three Nigerian states in 2017. The three states - Bauchi made N4. 36 billion, Ekiti N4.96 billion and Kebbi made N4.39 billion.

10. Atiku Running Mate.

