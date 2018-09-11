Pulse.ng logo
1 million copies of Bob Woodward's 'Fear' printed to meet 'extraordinary demand' after topping best seller lists

Simon & Schuster, the publishing company behind journalist Bob Woodard's upcoming book, is reportedly printing 1 million copies of the White House tell-all to keep up with the "extraordinary demand."

Trump play

Trump

  • Simon & Schuster, the publishing company behind Bob Woodard's upcoming book, is reportedly printing one million copies of the White House tell-all to keep up with the "extraordinary demand."
  • The book has catapulted to the top spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble's online best seller list.
  • It is currently ranked fifth in Amazon's 2018 best sellers list.

Simon & Schuster, the publishing company behind journalist Bob Woodard's upcoming book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," is printing one million copies of the White House tell-all to keep up with demand, according to a CNN Money report.

"We have reprinted six times for a total of seven to meet extraordinary demand — that will put one million books in print before we've even gone on sale," a Simon & Schuster spokesperson said to CNN "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter.

The highly anticipated book, which chronicles some unflattering moments in the Trump administration, has been sourced from numerous current and former officials. Trump has personally taken offense to the book's contents, which he described as "another assault against me."

"The Woodward book is a scam," Trump tweeted on Friday. "I don't talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle."

Following the release of some of its bombshell excerpts, the book has catapulted to the top spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble's online best seller list. It is currently ranked fifth in Amazon's 2018 best sellers list.

One telltale sign of the book's soon-to-be success is its author's reputation. Woodward, a Washington Post journalist best known for his work uncovering the Watergate scandal, has gained notoriety for his investigative reporting from political circles — including Trump himself.

"Fear" is scheduled for release Tuesday morning.

