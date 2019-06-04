The conference is scheduled to start from 3rd to 6th June 2019.

The 11-year-old Ghanaian will join a powerful group of influential figures including heads of states, entrepreneurs and gender activists at the conference.

DJ Switch will be speaking on ‘The Power Of Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education and Gender Equality.’

This is not her first international appearance. DJ Switch was recently in New York to perform at the Room To Read Gala. She performed alongside Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean.

In September 2018, DJ Switch joined Bill and Melinda Gates and other world leaders at the Goal Keepers 2018 event in New York.

The Women Deliver 2019 Conference will be the world’s largest conference on gender equality and the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women in the 21st century. It will serve as a catalyst for advocates working to achieve a more gender equal world.

The conference is expected to build new knowledge, promote world-class solutions, and engage stakeholders on gender issues. It will focus on several issues from health, nutrition, education, economic and political empowerment to human rights, good governance, and girls’ and women’s agency and equality.