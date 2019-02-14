As the world celebrates love on today, February 14, 2019, Business Insider SSA by Pulse has put together some of the perfect text messages you can send to your loved ones to commemorate this special day.

Here is our Valentine's Day list of 10 of the best texts selected from various websites and blogs:

For married couples

"The best words I've ever said are "I Do". You're my world. I love you more than you could possibly know."

"I'm so lucky to have found you - my husband, my rock, my best friend."

"Happiness is being married to your best friend. Thank you for the millions of ways you show your love. You make every day special."

"You make me feel so loved and protected. I feel like the luckiest person alive when you're in my arms."

"I couldn't ask for a more wonderful [husband] than you. The little things we share make every day magical. I love you so much."

For your boyfriend or girlfriend

"I prayed for God to send me someone truly amazing. He heard my prayer, and I am so thankful that He chose to send you."

"My life with you is like an endless romantic movie. I'm indeed the luckiest person on Earth! I love you with all my heart. Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Especially today, I hope you feel how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you in my life. Thanks for being you and for being mine."

"I hit the jackpot when I met you! I'm so lucky to have a boyfriend as amazing as you."

"You're the Queen of my heart and this Valentine's Day I'll treat you like the royalty you are. Happy Valentine's Day!"

