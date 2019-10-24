This is the first time countries in the continent has come together to award teachers for their services they render to their country.

The teachers, Augusta Lartey-Young (Ghana), Erick Ademba (Kenya) and Gladys K (Uganda) were awarded at the first Continental Teacher Prize ceremony organized by the AU.

The Head of the AU’s education division, Beatrice Njenga, speaking at the ceremony noted that “It is a key instrument in our efforts to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in Africa.”

Mr Ademba, the Kenyan award recipient who spoke on behalf of the other two said the award will spur teachers on to be innovative as well as promote the image of teaching in Africa.

About the Continental Teacher Prize

The Continental Teacher Prize was established as a means to demonstrate respect for teachers and the teaching profession, by encouraging and celebrating the committed teachers in Africa.

According to the AU, “the Prize raises the status of teaching, facilitates sharing of best practices in teacher excellence, and inspires the best possible candidates to join the teaching profession.

Also, the AU Teacher Prize is meant to serve as a catalyst for similar programmes at regional and national levels.”