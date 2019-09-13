- Most of the top 15 universities in Africa are from South Africa.
- According to Times Higher Education (THE) ranking, Egypt has 19, South Africa 9, Algeria 8, Nigeria 4, Tunisia 2 and Kenya with one university.
- In Nigeria, Covenant University and the University of Ibadan made the top 15 in Africa.
The University of Cape Town has emerged as the top university in Africa in teaching, research, citations and international outlook, according to a new ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE).
The University was among the first 150 tertiary institutions in the world and the only African university.
On the continent, universities from South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria made the top 15 top learning institutions according to the report.
In Nigeria, Covenant University and the University of Ibadan made the top 15 in Africa while the University Of Lagos and University of Nigeria made the top 1000 in the world.
The World University ranking was released on Wednesday, September 11th. The Times Higher Education said the latest World University Rankings 2020 sampled almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries, standing as the largest and most diverse university rankings ever to date.
The top 15 universities in Africa right now:
University of Cape Town
- South Africa
- Africa: 1
- World: 136
University of the Witwatersrand
- South Africa
- Africa: 2
- World: 194
Stellenbosch University
- South Africa
- Africa: 3
- World: 251
Aswan University
- Egypt
- Africa: 4
- World: 400
Covenant University
- Nigeria
- Africa: 5
- World: 400
University of KwaZulu-Natal
- South Africa
- Africa: 6
- World: 400
Mansoura University
- Egypt
- Africa: 7
- World: 500
University of Ibadan
- Nigeria
- Africa: 8
- World: 500
North-West University
- South Africa
- Africa: 9
- World: 600
Suez Canal University
- Egypt
- Africa: 10
- World: 600
Beni-Suef University
- Egypt
- Africa: 11
- World: 600
Cairo University
- Egypt
- Africa: 12
- World: 600
Ferhat Abbas Sétif University 1
- Algeria
- Africa: 13
- World: 600
University of Johannesburg
- South Africa
- Africa: 14
- World: 600
Kafrelsheikh University
- Egypt
- Africa: 15
- World: 600