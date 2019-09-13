Most of the top 15 universities in Africa are from South Africa.

Times Higher Education (THE) ranking, Egypt has 19, South Africa 9, Algeria 8, Nigeria 4, Tunisia 2 and Kenya with one university. In Nigeria, Covenant University and the University of Ibadan made the top 15 in Africa.

The University of Cape Town has emerged as the top university in Africa in teaching, research, citations and international outlook, according to a new ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE).

The University was among the first 150 tertiary institutions in the world and the only African university.

On the continent, universities from South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria made the top 15 top learning institutions according to the report.

In Nigeria, Covenant University and the University of Ibadan made the top 15 in Africa while the University Of Lagos and University of Nigeria made the top 1000 in the world.

The World University ranking was released on Wednesday, September 11th. The Times Higher Education said the latest World University Rankings 2020 sampled almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries, standing as the largest and most diverse university rankings ever to date.

The top 15 universities in Africa right now:

University of Cape Town

South Africa

Africa: 1

World: 136

University of the Witwatersrand

South Africa

Africa: 2

World: 194

Stellenbosch University

South Africa

Africa: 3

World: 251

Aswan University

Egypt

Africa: 4

World: 400

Covenant University

Nigeria

Africa: 5

World: 400

University of KwaZulu-Natal

South Africa

Africa: 6

World: 400

Mansoura University

Egypt

Africa: 7

World: 500

University of Ibadan

Nigeria

Africa: 8

World: 500

North-West University

South Africa

Africa: 9

World: 600

Suez Canal University

Egypt

Africa: 10

World: 600

Beni-Suef University

Egypt

Africa: 11

World: 600

Cairo University

Egypt

Africa: 12

World: 600

Ferhat Abbas Sétif University 1

Algeria

Africa: 13

World: 600

University of Johannesburg

South Africa

Africa: 14

World: 600

Kafrelsheikh University