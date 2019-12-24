Google has released the most popular health-related questions asked on the search engine over the past year.

'How to lower blood pressure?' ranks as the most googled health question.

Below are all the health questions asked since January 1, 2019, and their answers.

Lowering one's blood pressure was the most-Googled health-related question this year. It beat out questions about keto, hiccups, the flu, kidney stones and HPV.

Here are the 10 most googled health questions for this year as well as their answers:

How to lower blood pressure?

Health Connect reports that more than 20 million Nigerians suffer from high blood pressure. Dr Okechukwu Ogah, president of the Nigerian Cardiac Society further claims that one in every three adults in Nigeria has high blood pressure.

To lower your blood pressure, you need to modify your lifestyle. These modifications include reducing your sodium intake, cut back your sugar intake, losing weight, exercising, reducing stress and limiting alcohol intake. It is also advisable to seek professional help.

Monitor your blood pressure and see your doctor

Having high blood pressure for too long puts extra strain on your heart and blood vessels. This could eventually result in health complications like heart failure, vision loss, stroke, and kidney disease.

What is Keto?

The keto (short for ketogenic) diet is one of the most popular health trends right now which explains why it is on this list. This diet is supposed to make you burn fat and lose weight by reducing your carbohydrate intake and eating more high-fat meals.

It is supposed to be good for diabetic patients as this diet can boost insulin sensitivity. Other health benefits of the keto diet include lower blood pressure, lower insulin levels and help improve acne.

undefined Shutterstock

How to get rid of hiccups?

Hiccups usually go away on their own but there are certain home remedies you can try when they refuse to stop.

Gargling or drinking cold water quickly

Biting on a lemon

Breathing smelling salts

Hiccups can be stopped by drinking cold water quickly

Holding your breath and swallowing three times

Swallowing a teaspoon of sugar

Pulling on your tongue

How long does the flu last?

According to Medical News Today, flu symptoms usually last for 3–7 days. Web MD adds that all the symptoms should be gone within 1- 2 weeks.

The most common symptoms of the flu include:

high fever

chills

muscle aches

headache

A headache is one of the most common symptoms of the flu BusinessInsider USA Images

weakness and extreme exhaustion

a dry cough

a sore throat

vomiting

congestion

What causes hiccups?

Hiccups (involuntary contractions of the diaphragm) can be caused by drinking carbonated beverages, too much alcohol, eating too much, swallowing air while chewing gum or sucking on candy and experiencing sudden temperature changes.

Long term hiccups are as a result of any disease or disorder that irritates or damages the nerves that control the diaphragm.

What causes kidney stones?

You get kidney stones (also known as renal lithiasis or nephrolithiasis) when your urine contains too much minerals or salt.

What are kidney stones, exactly?

This happens where if you do not drink enough fluids, undergo bypass surgery, take high doses of vitamin D, eat too much protein or have gout.

What is HPV?

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is regarded as the most common sexually transmitted infection in the world.

It is a viral infection transmitted through skin-to-skin contact. Some types of HPV cause genital warts, cancers of the cervix, anus, and throat.

Facts about Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) AFP

How to lower cholesterol?

Your cholesterol can easily be lowered by making the following lifestyle changes:

Reducing/eliminating saturated and trans fats found mostly in red meat and full-fat dairy products.

Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids and soluble fibre

Stop smoking

One of the reasons that monounsaturated fats like those found in nuts and seeds are so good for you is because they can actively lower your bad, LDL cholesterol. They do this while adding a dose of Vitamin E to your diet, which keeps your eyes and your immune system healthy. BusinessInsider

Getting more physical activity

Losing weight

How many calories should I eat a day?

The most common answer is 2,000 calories for women and 2,500 calories for men. However, it is best to get this answer from your doctor or a dietitian who can recommend something more suited to your physical needs.

How long does alcohol stay in your system?

Like the calories, this varies with each person depending on your weight, age, metabolism, the kind of alcohol, if it was taken with food and other factors.

However, a quick google search revealed that alcohol can stay in your system for between one and three hours.