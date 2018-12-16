The 50 best things to do around the world right now

news

In obvious news: the world is a big place. This means deciding where to go on your next trip can be difficult. Where do you start?

Sure, there are endless travel guides out there, but what if you don't even know what country you want to visit?

Well, search no further. In what is essentially a travel guide to the world, Time Out has released its list of the 50 best things to do across the whole of planet Earth.

The "DO List" is based on over 5,000 recommendations in 400 destinations, curated by Time Out's global professional network of local, expert editors, as well as a survey of 15,000 urbanites around the world.

From a "House of Eternal Ruin" in Santa Fe to a rainbow-painted village in Taiwan, scroll down to see the 50 things to add to your bucket list in 2018, ranked in ascending order.

50. VR Park — Dubai, UAE

Visit the world’s largest VR adventure land, where even the smells and temperatures are designed to be part of the experience.

49. Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge — Wulingyuan, China

Experience the world's highest bungee jump off China's Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, which is suspended 300 metres above the ground.

48. Borough Market — London, UK

Eat your way around London's most famous food market, where you can pick up artisan cheese, bread, vegetables, game, coffee, and more before refueling at one of the city's best restaurants.

47. The Louvre Abu Dhabi — Abu Dhabi, UAE

The stunning building created by Jean Nouvel is just as much a work of art as what it contains.

46. 10 Corso Como — Milan, Italy

Head to this fashion emporium (which Time Out dubs the city's "chicest destination") to discover the world's coolest fashion, art, books, and more.

45. Tai Kwun — Hong Kong, China

This prison-turned-arts-complex allows you to admire well-preserved 170-year-old architecture as well as visit exhibitions, watch shows, and visit hidden bars.

44. Italica — Seville, Spain

Check out an old amphitheatre in the Roman ruins which are also where "Game of Thrones" filmed various scenes.

43. The Eden Project — Cornwall, UK

Hit up the original and biggest indoor rainforest inside these giant glass domes in southern England. There's also an aerial walkway and a zipwire for those who have tired of admiring the 2,000 plant species from the ground.

42. ISSA Comedy Show — Berlin, Germany

This monthly comedy night put on by American-Nigerian filmmaker Mayowa Lynette at Badehaus Berlin highlights queer performers and world-class comedians of colour, and the evening then turns into a party which lasts into the night.

41. V&A Dundee — Dundee, Scotland

Head to Scotland's world-class design museum, which only opened in September 2018.

40. Lienzo Charro de Jalisco — Guadalajara, Mexico

Watch a traditional charreria — Mexico's version of a rodeo — in one of the oldest stadiums in the country.

39. The road to Hana — Maui, Hawaii

This "winding, 64-mile stretch of busted concrete, toppled trees and the occasional mudslide or overflowing waterfall" is perfect for a roadtrip.

38. Hamilton (for less)

See the show of the moment for less than its New York City price tag by heading to London, Chicago, or Buffalo.

37. Future World — Singapore

This ineractive and immersive experience is ArtScience Museum’s only permanent exhibition and allows you to walk through a dazzling 4D art display powered by LED lights and motion sensors.

36. The Montenegro Express — Belgrade, Serbia

Travel back in time through what was formerly Yugoslavia on this practically untouched train.

35. Laguna Grande Bioluminescent Bay — Fajardo, Puerto Rico, US

Kayak across the bioluminescent sea and feel like you're paddling through the stars in Puerto Rico.

34. The Rijksmuseum Secret Research Library — Amsterdam, Netherlands

This charming secret library has floor-to-ceiling books, spiral staircases, and a special reading room.

33. Pacaya Volcano — Antigua, Guatemala

Trek up Pacaya Volcano where you can actually roast marshmallows and hot dogs over the hot lava.

32. L’Atelier des Lumières — Paris, France

Visit the first centre in Paris entirely dedicated to digital arts.

31. Bomontiada — Istanbul, Turkey

This old beer factory has been transformed into a cultural hub featuring craft beer, live music, art, photography, and fine dining.

30. Bota Bota — Montreal, Canada

It's a floating three-storey spa and bar on a frozen river. Need we say more?

29. Filter Space — Seoul, South Korea

The Dr Jart+ Filter Space is a three-storey building dedicated to K-beauty — as much an immersive experience as it is a store.

28. Yves Saint Laurent Museum — Marrakech, Morocco

Art, design, fashion, and nature come together at this museum celebrating both couture and culture.

27. Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park — Palawan, Philippines

Paddle through caverns in the longest navigable underground river in the world.

26. The Field of Light — Uluru, Australia

Head to this solar-powered installation at sunrise or sunset for the most mesmerising views.

25. Termas Geometricas — Panguipulli, Chile

Hidden away in a rainforest canyon, these 17 natural hot springs feature steaming plunge pools and waterfalls connected by wooden walkways.

24. The Trappist Route — Westmalle, Belgium

Head on a pilgrimage by bike along the 28-mile route which starts and ends at Westmalle, the abbey where monks have been brewing beer for centuries.

23. Studio Be — New Orleans, USA

This disused warehouse is a thought-provoking homage to the city's resilience and resistance.

22. Visit the home of jerk chicken — Boston Bay, Jamaica

Have a spicy, delicious feast in the authentic and atmospheric home of jerk chicken.

21. The Atacama Desert — Atacama, Chile

This desert is the world's driest place and is home to flamingos, geysers, and sensational stargazing opportunities.

20. Queen! Club Night — Chicago, US

Head to Smart Bar, a local institution in the home of house music, to dance the night away at Queen! every Sunday.

19. Mývatn Nature Baths — Mývatn, Iceland

Located 489km from Reykjavik, these baths are off the usual tourist trail and thus offer the opportunity to disconnect completely and relax in the warm pools.

18. Territorio de Zaguates — Carrizal de Alajuela, Costa Rica

Territorio de Zaguates (or "Land of Strays") in the rolling Santa Barbara de Heredia hills is a sanctuary for stray dogs. Join them on a two-mile guided hike through the Costa Rican countryside.

17. The Legacy Museum —Montgomery, US

This museum documents the legacy of America's slave trade and is held in a building that once housed enslaved African Americans.

16. Taiwan's Rainbow-painted village — Taichung City, Taiwan

Wander the vibrant streets of Taichung City's rainbow-painted village where the buildings are decorated in every colour under the sun.

15. Hakushu Distillery — Hokuto, Japan

About three hours outside of Tokyo in the pine forests of the southern Japanese Alps, this whisky distillery is a temple to the spirit complete with museum, tasting room, restaurant, and gift shop.

14. The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa — Cape Town, South Africa

This not-for-profit museum set over nine floors houses cutting-edge art from Africa and its diaspora. There's also a hotel above the museum, the Silo Hotel, which has a particularly hip bar.

13. Zipline at Mount Ulriken — Bergen, Norway

Whizz through the air with sensational views over Bergen on Norway's fastest zipline from the 643-metre-high summit of Mount Ulriken.

12. The Museum of Broken Relationships — Zagreb, Croatia

One of the most eccentric museums on earth, this collection of objects started life as a tongue-in-cheek touring exhibition nearly a decade ago. It features mementos of failed relationships and has become a huge success.

11. Integratron — Landers, CA, USA

The Integratron was built in 1959 by ufologist George Van Tassel, who claimed to have been following instructions given to him by visiting Venusians. In the middle of the Joshua Tree desert, it allows visitors to relax in a hammock, enjoy a sound bath, and balance their chakras.

10. Time Out Market — Lisbon, Portugal

The neglected Mercado da Ribeira was turned into a buzzing food and cultural market by Time Out's Lisbon editors in 2014.

9. Mil — Maras, Peru

This Peruvian restaurant is dedicated to high-altitude cuisine, with views over the ruins of Moray (built by the Inca as an agricultural laboratory). Mil only serves ingredients grown at 11,500 feet or above.

8. Casa Vicens — Barcelona, Spain

Casa Vicens isn't as well known as the Sagrada Familia and Park Güell, but it was actually Antoni Gaudí's first big architectural undertaking. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005 but only opened to the public in 2017.

7. Cinespia — Los Angeles, CA, USA

Cinespia screens films in an iconic cemetary, where legendary Hollywood stars like Bugsy Siegel and Rudolph Valentino are buried. Come together with drinks, snacks, and blankets to watch classic and cult films alike.

6. Museum of Old & New Art — Tasmania, Australia

Built underground and carved into the sandstone cliffs of the Berriedale Peninsula, this musem is accessed by a high-speed camo-painted ferry and features experiences such as a fully immersive, hallucinatory light bath designed by James Turrell.

5. Los Amigos Club — Cali, Colombia

Head to Los Amigos Club to play the national sport, Tejo: drink beer while throwing metal pucks into a goal packed with clay and studded with small explosives. Anthony Bourdain famously played the game there.

4. Meow Wolf — Santa Fe, USA

This immersive, interactive installation is found inside an unassuming building. "The House of Eternal Ruin" is a multi-dimensional experience featuring mind-bending and magical worlds accessed through secret passages.

3. Solar Egg — Kiruna, Sweden

Solar Egg, by artists Bigert & Bergström, is a shiny golden-mirror-clad social sculpture set on a hilltop and surrounded by Lapland's icy landscape. This sauna allows visitors to warm up in a cosy cocoon before climbing out for a naked roll in the artctic snow.

2. House of Yes – New York, USA

This hidden club in Brooklyn celebrates all things hedonistic. Anything goes, so go along to join the body painters, aerialists, and dancers.

1. Yayoi Kusama Museum — Tokyo, Japan

The top spot this year is awarded to the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo, where visitors are invited to lose themselves in a world of polka dots, pumpkins, and paper lanterns. It's highly Instagrammable and an unforgettable experience.