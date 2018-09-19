Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The 10 airports in America people hate flying into the most

Lifestyle The 10 airports in America people hate flying into the most

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Flickr/Tomas Del Coro

  • J.D. Power released the latest edition of its annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study on Wednesday.
  • Overall traveler satisfaction with airports is at a 13-year high.
  • However, airports serving major cities like New York, LA, Chicago, and Boston all find themselves at the bottom of the rankings.

J.D. Power released the latest edition of its annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study on Wednesday. The 2018 edition of the study found that overall passenger satisfaction is the highest ever recorded in its 13-year history.

Overall traveler satisfaction increased 12 points on a 1,000-point scale to 761.

According to the study, travelers surveyed by the consumer data and analytics firm reported improvements in several major areas including check-in; dining and retail; as well as terminal facilities.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California earned the highest score in the study with 815 points.

However, not all of America's facilities fared as well.

Airports serving major metropolitan areas such as New York, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles are all mired once again at the bottom of the rankings.

Unfortunately, things may get worse before it gets better for many of these cities.

"Several multi-billion-dollar airport construction projects—such as those in Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago—are reaching phases in which passenger disruption and increased traffic will be incredibly hard to avoid," J.D. Power travel practice lead, Michael Taylor said in a statement. "How well these rapidly expanding airports manage throughout these infrastructure projects will provide valuable insight into what’s in store on a nationwide basis."

The J.D. Power study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium-sized airports in the US and Canada.

The study takes into consideration six factors — in order of importance — 1) terminal facilities, 2) airport accessibility, 3) security check, 4) baggage claim, 5) check-in/baggage check, and 6) food, beverage, and retail.

The rankings are based on data gathered between September 2018 and September 2018 from 40,183 respondents who traveled through at least one North American airport during the three months prior to being surveyed.

Here's a closer look at the 10 lowest scoring airports in J.D Power's 2018 North American Airport Satisfaction Study:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle From Cape Town to Cairo, here are top ten wealthiest cities in...bullet
2 Lifestyle 50 epic photos from Oktoberfest prove it's one of the most...bullet
3 Swaziland These are the 15 beautiful wives that King Mswati III has...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The fashion show is followed by a party that includes international DJs ...
Lifestyle Inside one of Singapore's most exclusive parties, where celebrities and billionaires pay up to $35,000 for the ultimate party experience for a single weekend
Germs are everywhere, and you may not have access to a sink.
Lifestyle 12 things you should always keep in your purse
'Alex on the Playa at Dawn,' 2012
Lifestyle 12 of the most extraordinary, never-before-seen photos from the past 10 years of Burning Man
The Crunchy Part of the Lasagna.
Lifestyle I met the best chef in the world — and the story behind his most iconic dish is surprisingly relatable
X
Advertisement