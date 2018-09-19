The 10 airports in America people hate flying into the most

news

Flickr/Tomas Del Coro

J.D. Power released the latest edition of its annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study on Wednesday.

Overall traveler satisfaction with airports is at a 13-year high.

However, airports serving major cities like New York, LA, Chicago, and Boston all find themselves at the bottom of the rankings.

J.D. Power released the latest edition of its annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study on Wednesday. The 2018 edition of the study found that overall passenger satisfaction is the highest ever recorded in its 13-year history.

Overall traveler satisfaction increased 12 points on a 1,000-point scale to 761.

According to the study, travelers surveyed by the consumer data and analytics firm reported improvements in several major areas including check-in; dining and retail; as well as terminal facilities.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California earned the highest score in the study with 815 points.

However, not all of America's facilities fared as well.

Airports serving major metropolitan areas such as New York, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles are all mired once again at the bottom of the rankings.

Unfortunately, things may get worse before it gets better for many of these cities.

"Several multi-billion-dollar airport construction projects—such as those in Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago—are reaching phases in which passenger disruption and increased traffic will be incredibly hard to avoid," J.D. Power travel practice lead, Michael Taylor said in a statement. "How well these rapidly expanding airports manage throughout these infrastructure projects will provide valuable insight into what’s in store on a nationwide basis."

The J.D. Power study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium-sized airports in the US and Canada.

The study takes into consideration six factors — in order of importance — 1) terminal facilities, 2) airport accessibility, 3) security check, 4) baggage claim, 5) check-in/baggage check, and 6) food, beverage, and retail.

The rankings are based on data gathered between September 2018 and September 2018 from 40,183 respondents who traveled through at least one North American airport during the three months prior to being surveyed.

Here's a closer look at the 10 lowest scoring airports in J.D Power's 2018 North American Airport Satisfaction Study: