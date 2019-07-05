Friday is finally here and with it comes to the highly anticipated 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

The latest instalment in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series is out and currently showing Nigerian cinemas along with other cool films.

From the swinging charming Spiderman to 'Men in Black', Business Insider SSA by Pulse has compiled a list of five blockbuster movies you should totally see this weekend:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Plot: After the heartbreaking events in Avengers: Endgame, fans will see Peter Parker attempt to abandon his superhero persona by going on a vacation with his classmates. Spiderman will eventually step up by taking on new threats, the biggest being a supervillain named Mysterio.

Cast: The villain is played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Samuel L. Jackson and Zendaya all relinquish their roles.

Running time:130 minutes.

Men In Black: International

Plot: Chris Hemsworth and Thessa Thompson reunite as they attempt to do justice to this popular franchise. This time, they try to protect the Earth by facing their biggest threat to date: a mole in their organisation.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson and Kayvan Novak.

Sony

Running Time: 115 minutes.

Anna

Plot: The main character, Anna Poliatova, kicks ass as one of the world's most feared government assassins.

Cast: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Alexander Petrov, Aleksey Maslodudov and Jean-Baptiste Puech.

Running Time: 119 minutes.

Bling Lagosians

Plot: This has all the drama you would expect from one of the most prestigious families in Lagos state. The Matriarch prepares to throw an even bigger birthday party than the last one as the Patriarch struggles with the family business. It has been described as one of the most anticipated Nollywood movies of 2019.

Cast: Bunmi Aboderin, Toyin Abraham, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Monalisa Chinda, Alexx Ekubo, Jide Kosoko and Nobert Young.

Running Time: 99 minutes.

Dark Phoenix

Plot: The X-Men are faced with a tough decision after their team member, Jean Grey, turns into a Dark Phoenix.

Cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain.

Running Time: 113 minutes.